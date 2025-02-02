Knicks hope OG Anunoby will be OK after spraining his foot

Through some combination of conditioning and maybe luck, the Knicks have managed to keep their starting lineup intact this season. They have piled up minutes together and grown more and more cohesive as a unit.

That was until OG Anunoby suddenly dropped to the court and grabbed at his right foot on Saturday night.

The Knicks were vague on Sunday, again calling it a sprain and listing him as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. They didn’t disclose if he underwent an MRI on Sunday.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after Saturday’s game that X-rays revealed no issues.

Anunoby has not missed a game this season, same as Mikal Bridges (who has yet to miss a game in his career). Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have sat out one game each (Hart for personal reasons) and Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined for five games. Anunoby is third in the NBA in total minutes played this season behind Bridges and Hart.

So the question for the Knicks: If the injury turns out to be more than a brief absence, how will that affect a team that has been so reliant on its starting five?

Precious Achiuwa stepped in and had 15 points and 15 rebounds in 29:29 in Saturday’s 128-112 loss to the Lakers. He likely will be the immediate solution if Anunoby is unable to go. The trade deadline is Thursday.

“Obviously praying for the best,” Brunson said after the game. “I know as much as you guys do right now. Obviously, he’s huge for our team, so we’re just going to pray for that.”

Exactly what happened remains a mystery. Anunoby left the bench for much of the second quarter before returning to the bench in the final minutes of the half, but he didn’t re-enter the game. He started the second half, but 82 seconds into the third quarter, he caught a pass on the left wing outside the three-point arc, and as he planted, he halted, seeming almost confused. He went to the floor with no contact, alarming even the opposition. LeBron James reached to help him.

“I thought he was hurt, so I tried to help him,” James said. “I know he went down with an injury. It’s still a brotherhood in this league. I’m hoping he’s doing OK.”

“It’s always tough to see something like that,” Brunson said. “Especially a teammate, someone who means a lot to you, to your team. So we’re praying for him and just [will] wait and see what we hear.”

Anunoby has been plagued by injuries during his career. His 49 games played this season is one fewer than he played in the 2023-24 season. He missed 15 games in the previous season and 34 and 39 in the two years before that.

This season, however, he was on the floor every night and had excelled of late. He was averaging 22.8 points in the four games before Saturday and shooting 54%, including 52% from three-point range, all while serving as a versatile lockdown defender.

“Whenever somebody goes down . . . we know it’s part of the game, but there is a humane aspect to it,” said Hart, who also is listed as questionable with right knee soreness. He has been upgraded and played in each of the last four games despite that status.

“So obviously we hope he’s good, and that’s always tough,” Hart added. “It’s always tough when one of your guys goes down. The way he’s been playing the whole season, especially the last four games.”