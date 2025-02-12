Knicks' OG Anunoby misses fourth straight game with right foot sprain

INDIANAPOLIS — The Knicks were without OG Anunoby for a fourth straight game Tuesday as they took on the Indiana Pacers, and it would make little sense for them to rush him back from the sprained right foot that has sidelined him to play Wednesday at home against Atlanta in the final game before the All-Star break.

That meant that, despite what the lineup might reflect with the Knicks opting to go with a bigger lineup again, it was hard work for Josh Hart.

“I’ve played power forward the whole year,” Hart said. “It doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter who’s in the lineup who’s out. My game is my game. There might be times when I have to be a little more aggressive offensively. There might be times where I have to be more aggressive defensively and rebounding and not focused offensively and let those guys do their thing.

"I can kind of do whatever is needed. I let the game tell me what’s needed. I’m confident with my ability to be out there and do what’s needed.”

Hart always gets rebounds at a level far above expectations for his 6-4 frame. But without Anunoby, Hart conceded that his role has changed.

“I think I’m a little more aggressive offensively,” he said. “I shot a little bit more than I have all season. I think defensively I should be doing a better job, especially with OG out. I think I’ve been OK since he left or got hurt. But, like I said, it’s a small part of the season and obviously he’ll be back.”

Hart was in the starting lineup again Tuesday despite again being listed as probable with right knee soreness. He was asked at Monday’s practice if that condition might require surgery at season's end.

“I don’t know,” Hart said. “We’ll see what it calls for at the end of the season. But, like I said before, I’m a servant to these guys this year. I want to make sure I put these guys in the best situation. It’s not just for them. It’s also for [Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau]. I want to make sure when I’m out there I’m playing at a high level and playing the game the way I’m capable of playing. If I’m out there, I’m healthy enough.”

Big help?

With Mitchell Robinson nearing a return to action the Knicks can begin to envision exactly what role he can fill. While the Knicks were scouring the trade market for rim-protecting centers at deadline last week, Thibodeau seemed anxious to see Robinson back with the Knicks.

“Just the size,” Thibodeau said. “I think they complement each other. One guy, rim protection, pressure on the rim. Offensive rebounding. The other guy is comfortable away from the basket. KAT has proved to be able to play with all types of different centers. He’s comfortable at the power forward position, he’s comfortable on the perimeter. So I like the versatility of that.

“I think one of [Robinson's] strengths is the rim protection, pick and roll defense, putting pressure on the rim, on the roll in pick and rolls. The offensive rebounding as we know is elite. So the extra possessions are huge for us.”

Pace setting

The Knicks may not have the rivalry with the Indiana Pacers that they do with teams like the Boston Celtics, but Indiana did knock them out of the playoffs last season and are on the rise.

Indiana has ascended to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, entering Tuesday four-and-a-half games back of the third-place Knicks. The Pacers were 10-15 after a Dec. 8 loss to the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets, but have gone 19-7 since that game.

“Probably just health,” Thibodeau said of the turnaround. “They’re healthier now. Playing at a high level. Obviously the pace, the offensive ability of the team, the size, creating turnovers, playing in transition. So that’s a big concern.”

The Pacers weren’t completely healthy though for this game because they were without starting center Myles Turner.