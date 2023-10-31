Knicks pick up fourth-year option on Quentin Grimes

CLEVELAND — It was a formality, but the Knicks announced Monday afternoon that they had exercised the fourth-year team option on Quentin Grimes contract, securing another year for the third-year wing.

“It feels good to be somewhere that you’re wanted,” Grimes said. “So to know that my contract was picked up for my fourth year, definitely a blessing. You know, not everybody gets that. So for sure a blessing.”

“From the moment he got to our organization he’s handled himself extremely well, continues to work each and every day,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Puts everything he has into it and has gotten significantly better. We think he’s a great fit for us.”

And it sets him up for his next deal and the Knicks next decision. Like Immanuel Quickley this summer, Grimes will be eligible for a contract extension next summer.

“You try not to think about that too much,” he said. “You focus on the team. The team accolade and all that, so that’ll take care of itself down the line. Definitely something to look forward to for sure.”

Since being selected 25th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Grimes has steadily taken his place as a key part of the Knicks plans — securing a starting job early last season and almost immediately becoming the player who takes on the toughest defensive assignment on the perimeter every game. That has meant 6-8 Jayson Tatum one night, speedy point guard Trae Young the next game and something in-between on other nights — like when the Knicks face the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell and the assignment falls to him.

“It’s different play styles every single night,” Grimes said. “You go from six-foot to 6-11, so you’ve got to watch a lot of film and kind of just be conscious of what they do best, their tendencies and try to go out there and make it as hard as possible for 'em.

“I feel like coming from [University of] Houston, everyone takes pride in defense like that. And I feel like I’ve been carrying that over to the league. That’s how I play every night. I try to go out there and be one of the best defenders in the league.”