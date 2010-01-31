Randolph bounces back as All-Star for Grizzlies

Zach Randolph was hurt when the Knicks traded him to the Clippers in a salary dump early last season.

No, he wasn't injured. His feelings were hurt.

He even asked why the Knicks would want to clear space for potential free-agent targets in 2010 when they already had him.

"I'm better than Chris Bosh," Randolph said dismissively.

And now he's an All-Star.

Randolph has always been a great fantasy league player because he has always put up terrific statistics (17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds as a Knick in 2007-08), but he was never considered a winning player.

But this season in Memphis (his fourth team in four seasons), Randolph not only is putting up great numbers (20.9 points and 11.6 rebounds) but is a major part of what has been a surprising season so far for the Grizzlies (25-20). And as a result, he was selected an All-Star reserve for the Western Conference. It is Randolph's first All-Star appearance.

Randolph, who had several publicized off-court issues in Portland earlier in his career but has been mostly trouble-free since, acknowledged the "perception that follows you" and added "that's changing in Memphis."

"This is big," he said to the Memphis Commercial Appeal of the All-Star selection. "It's a blessing. I've worked hard my whole career, but I've got to give thanks to coach [Lionel] Hollins, my teammates and to the organization. They've given me this opportunity."