Raymond Felton says he's fit, not fat

Raymond Felton said the trade rumors didn’t bother him but talk about his weight did and still does.

Felton has struggled this season on both ends of the floor, which led to the Knicks shopping him around the league. But they couldn’t make a deal before Thursday’s trade deadline, so Felton will finish out the season with the Knicks.

At different stages in hisNBA career, Felton has been accused of being overweight or out of shape, including this season. But he said his conditioning is not an issue and wishes people would stop bringing it up.

“Right now, nobody can’t criticize anything about my fitness,” Felton said. “My weight is down even lower than it was early in the season. And I feel great. Early in the season I was hurt. I’m playing with an injury. I just feel like that is a cop-out thing that somebody just wants to talk about.

“I had one year when I was out of shape, now everybody wants to talk about my weight every year. It’s kind of getting old. It’s kind of getting on my nerves that that’s all you want to talk about. Don’t make no excuses for me.

“If you want to say that I’m not making shots, I’m not doing something as far as basketball, then do that. Stop trying to attack my weight all the time. I had one year that I was out of shape. That was it.”

Felton was referring to his one season in Portland, following the lockout. But he has had trouble staying in front of quick point guards this season. He had a hamstring injury that he said lingered but he feels fine now.

The Knicks had been trying to upgrade the point guard position throughout the season. Among the players they had discussions about were Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry, Darren Collison, Jeff Teague and Andre Miller. Only Miller was moved before the trade deadline.

“It’s a business,” Felton said. “Trade talk, I don’t discuss. It’s nothing I control, nothing I can do about it. I’m here, I’m a Knick. I’m going to finish this season strong as possible. … I’m still happy to be a Knick.”