RJ Barrett looking to bring improved shooting with him to Miami

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — There isn’t a method to why RJ Barrett has started strong to begin both Games 1 and 2 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinal. But the Knicks will take it as the second-round series shifts to Game 3 in Miami Saturday afternoon.

Barrett’s 16-point first quarter in Game 2 on Tuesday came after an 11-point first quarter to open Game 1. It’s part confidence and, at least in Barrett’s mind, awareness of knowing what’s available for him on the court.

“I’m just playing. Whatever shots are there, just trying to be aggressive, read the defense,” Barrett said Friday. “We have Jalen [Brunson] and Julius [Randle] out there who draw a lot of attention as well, so whatever I can do to be that guy to put pressure on the defense, it helps.”

With the series tied 1-1 and Brunson affected by a sore ankle, the Knicks need Barrett to continue to produce. It's been part of a strong stretch since Game 3 of the Knicks' first-round series against the Cavaliers.

He went from shooting just 24.0% in his first two playoff games, to 52.5% over his last five. Barrett also scored at least 21 points in each of the last four games, including 24 on Tuesday. His 19 points in the first half helped offset Brunson shooting just 1-for-6 before halftime.

For coach Tom Thibodeau, it’s part of Barrett's growth in his fourth season to show why the Knicks are relying more on him.

“I think he’s playing to his strengths. He’s in a good rhythm attacking the rim,” Thibodeau said. “I think when he’s playing like that, playing with pace, getting downhill, not hesitating, reading the game well, I like the way we’re passing the ball, making plays for each other.”

The key for Barrett, though, is finishing as strong as he starts. He had just seven points after halftime in Game 2 and sat the final 7:03 of the fourth quarter as the Knicks turned a six-point deficit into a six-point win.

Brunson and Randle picked up the slack, but if Brunson isn’t 100%, it puts more pressure on Barrett to close games as well as he starts. Brunson, however, wasn’t worried about Barrett.

“For me personally, I get my confidence from my hard work so I would say the same for him,” Brunson said. “Just watching him and how he’s taking that next step and just not really worried about anything else, not really worried about how he’s playing. He’s worried about what we can do to win the game.”

Barrett echoed that sentiment. With two road games coming up, he’s not searching for secrets behind his strong play. It’s trusting the work and staying ready as the Knicks look to regain home court advantage.

“[Just] making sure that I’m prepared and I’m preparing the same way,” Barrett said. “Just having the confidence to go out there and do it. Just competing really hard. It’s the playoffs.”