Knicks' RJ Barrett out for second straight game with knee soreness

MILWAUKEE — With the debut of the in-season tournament Friday night, an incentive to teams to avoid load management and player absences, the Knicks again were without one of their key players.

It wasn’t a rest situation, but RJ Barrett was sidelined for a second straight game with what the team has called a sore left knee. Barrett said earlier in the week that he injured the knee in the season-opening game against Boston, but there has been little clarity on exactly what the problem is.

“It’s day-to-day so we’ll see where he is tomorrow,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You’re always concerned when people are out. It’s soreness. Trust the medical people, trust RJ. We have more than enough. Next guy get in there, get it done.”

Good company

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin was discussing the footwork and fakes that Jalen Brunson utilizes and made a bold comparison — Kobe Bryant.

"Got tremendous footwork and that’s what makes him so difficult to stop at times because he knows how to keep the defender off balance,” Griffin said. “And I’m not trying to compare him to Kobe, but that was one of the things. I had to guard Kobe all the time. Kobe had all the shot fakes, all the footwork. So he just kept you guessing. It’s hard to guard when you don’t know what’s coming. And Jalen’s proven that.”

Long-term relationship

Griffin spent five seasons as an assistant coach for Thibodeau in Chicago and said he has remained a supporter.

“I learned a lot from him. I always say it’s basketball 101,” Griffin said. “It’s like going to class, a university. He left no stone unturned. His philosophy was preparation. Know your opponent better than you opponent knows you. Watch hours and hours of film. He’s a grinder, an old-school grinder.

“And I had a lot of respect for him and still have tremendous respect for him. And he’s not just been my boss over the years but also a close friend and mentor. Someone I could always call and ask for advice. When I got the job, he called me right away and was on the phone with me for an hour telling me what to expect. Tremendous appreciation for Thibs, what he’s done for me and my career. And definitely a huge part of why I’m here today.”