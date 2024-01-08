Waiving Taj Gibson likely gives Knicks more flexibility for deal-making

GREENBURGH — The Knicks decision to waive Taj Gibson is the latest indication that the team is looking to make another deal before the NBA’s Feb. 8 trading deadline.

The team waived the popular Gibson on Sunday, the day before his $2.4 million contract would have been officially guaranteed. The move gives the team extra flexibility as they now have 14 players under contract. This will allow them to make a two-for-one or three-for-two trade.

Gibson, who has been the oldest player on the Knicks at the age of 38, is a long-time favorite of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. They were first together on the Chicago Bulls during the Derrick Rose era. Gibson also played for Thibodeau in Minnesota and has had two stints with the Knicks.

The Knicks most recently signed Gibson on Dec. 15 after Mitchell Robinson and third-string center Jericho Sims were injured. In 10 games with the Knicks, Gibson averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The arrival of Precious Achiuwa in the trade with Toronto in late December took Gibson out of the rotation. The team now has Achiuwa and Sims, who is now healthy, to back up starter Isaiah Hartenstein.

Gibson’s locker room presence, however, will be missed and there’s talk that he could one day rejoin the club as a coach.

“We always have a spot for him. It’s an open door,” Thibodeau said after practice on Monday. “We’ll see how everything unfolds, but I think he still has something left in the tank. I think he’s going to be a terrific coach when that time comes as well.”

Jalen Brunson first met Gibson when Brunson was a teenager and Brunson’s dad was on the Bulls staff.

“It was great to have him as a teammate,” Brunson said. “Knowing Taj when I was in eighth grade when he was in Chicago, to be teammates with him is a pretty cool feeling for myself. He was special. He brought a lot of leadership and he obviously knew the ins and outs of the game of basketball. And then, being with Thibs for such a very long time, he was nothing short of amazing when he was here.”

The Knicks, who host Portland on Tuesday, have not lost since making the trade with Toronto that brought Achiuwa and starter OG Anunoby to New York. They are also heading into an easier part of the season after having played 22 road games, more than any other team this season, and eight of their 11 back-to-backs.

“Yeah, I’m exhausted,” Julius Randle said, only half joking, after Monday’s practice. “But I’m excited to be back home and have the schedule level itself out.”

Notes & quotes: Brunson was named the Eastern Conference player of the week Monday, after helping the Knicks go 4-0 to open January by averaging 27.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists while playing an average of 36.6 minutes. It marked the second time this season he has received the honor, having previously won it in November . . . Quentin Grimes has family in town and high-tailed it out of the facility after practice. Grimes’ mother, Tonja Stelly, is here to attend both Grimes’ game against Portland on Tuesday and the Rangers-Canucks game Monday night. Grimes' brother, Tyler Myers, is a defenseman for Vancouver. The two are the only pair of brothers ever to play in the NBA and NHL.