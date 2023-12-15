Knicks happy to have Taj Gibson back

PHOENIX — When Taj Gibson arrived at the Knicks' morning shootaround Friday, there were the expected hugs and smiles from those in the locker room who had grown up as players guided by the long-time veteran. “A lot of hugs,” Julius Randle said. “A lot of love.”

And the coach, Tom Thibodeau, who had been with Gibson through three different franchises and now 10 of Gibson’s 15 seasons in the NBA?

“I’m sure he [hugged him], quietly,” Randle said. “He might’ve [cried].”

No one would blame Thibodeau — or the room full of players who excitedly spoke of the return of “OG” when word got out that Gibson was being signed. The 38-year-old Gibson, who spent three seasons with the Knicks before signing before last season with Washington, was out of the game but keeping in shape but unsure if another chance would come.

And in leui of a hug or tears, Thibodeau joked that he needed to prove he was up to the work.

“He just gave me that look like, ‘Yo, you in shape?’” Gibson said, “‘You know I can’t rock with you if you’re not in shape.’ I said, ‘I’m in shape.’ [Thibodeau said,] ‘I got some quick sprints for you when you get in. Got to do the guard time.’ I’m like, ‘Ughhh.’ He says, ‘joking with you, I’m joking with you.’ He knows how to ruffle feathers.

“We used to always have a saying back when we first started in Chicago, the best way to get in shape is to run with the guards. Even if they beat you and leave you, if you can keep up with the guards most of the training drill, you’ll be all right.”

With Mitchell Robinson having undergone ankle surgery that will sideline him for at least months and the Knicks already shorthanded in size, it seemed natural that the first call would be to Gibson. But he was not assuming anything.

“To be honest, no,” Gibson said when asked if he was expecting the call. “To be honest, I was in New York, just training at the [Players Association] every day, because just staying in shape is what I do. I got a phone call early in the morning. Just optimistic, didn’t know what was going to happen. This is family, even if I wasn’t going to come here. I talk to the guys all the time so when I got the call it was a blessing and just thankful for the opportunity.”

Conditioning is never a question with Gibson, who is always one of the best-conditioned athletes in the game. But after being waived just before the start of the season by the Wizards he was already wondering if another chance would come or if it was time to consider a coaching opportunity, a job that he has already been readying himself for in recent years.

“I’m in shape, I love the game,” Gibson said. “But I was just optimistic. I didn’t know. I was just at home but I’m still in love with the game. I didn’t really understand what was going on, what was going to unfold. But always staying ready and I got the call. It’s still an uphill battle. Just because I got the call, still got to put in work, still got to do what you’ve got to do on a daily basis.

“I’m still considering [coaching]. But it has to be the right situation. I want to be somewhere where I can learn, brighten my future. This is a bright spot for me, being around the coaching staff who I can learn from. Just top to bottom this is just family for me.”