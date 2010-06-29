The Knicks' cross-country free-agent hunt

Tonight: Los Angeles

Knicks and Garden officials are expected to fly the corporate jet to Los Angeles, where free agents Joe Johnson and Amar'e Stoudemire are expected to be headquartered. At 9:01 p.m. (Pacific time), when the NBA's free-agency season officially begins (12:01 a.m. ET) a call will be made to Johnson's agent, Arn Tellem, to arrange an immediate meeting. Stoudemire, who is represented by Santa Monica, Calif.-based Happy Walters, could be included in the meeting or could be met with separately afterward.

Tomorrow: Akron, Ohio

The Knicks contingent will then fly to northeast Ohio for a scheduled 1 p.m. (ET) meeting with LeBron James and his group of advisers at an undisclosed location outside of Akron.

Friday: New York City

The whirlwind tour continues back home with a busy day of scheduled meetings with two more top free agents, starting with Chris Bosh in the afternoon and followed by Dwyane Wade in the evening.