SportsBasketballNew York Knicks

The Knicks' cross-country free-agent hunt

By ALAN HAHNalan.hahn@newsday.com

Tonight: Los Angeles

Knicks and Garden officials are expected to fly the corporate jet to Los Angeles, where free agents Joe Johnson and Amar'e Stoudemire are expected to be headquartered. At 9:01 p.m. (Pacific time), when the NBA's free-agency season officially begins (12:01 a.m. ET) a call will be made to Johnson's agent, Arn Tellem, to arrange an immediate meeting. Stoudemire, who is represented by Santa Monica, Calif.-based Happy Walters, could be included in the meeting or could be met with separately afterward.

Tomorrow: Akron, Ohio

The Knicks contingent will then fly to northeast Ohio for a scheduled 1 p.m. (ET) meeting with LeBron James and his group of advisers at an undisclosed location outside of Akron.

Friday: New York City

The whirlwind tour continues back home with a busy day of scheduled meetings with two more top free agents, starting with Chris Bosh in the afternoon and followed by Dwyane Wade in the evening.

More Knicks

Didn't find what you were looking for?