Wade's 40 help Heat escape Knicks' rally

MIAMI - Mike D'Antoni believes his team ran out of gas the first time they faced the Heat. Tuesday night, their tank was filled just enough to make the Heat sweat on its home court.

The Knicks struggled for much of the game but played inspired basketball in the second half. Their comeback, however, fell just short as they lost, 106-98, to the Heat at American Airlines Arena.

"We had a shot," Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni said.

That shot seemed far-fetched early on as the Heat dominated the first half, thanks to a big performance by center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. The Lithuanian entered the game averaging 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds a game but he would light up the Knicks for 12 points and nine rebounds in the first quarter alone before finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. But the Knicks never gave up and slowly chipped away at Miami's lead.

"We didn't match them in the first but then I thought in the second, third and fourth, we did our part," D'Antoni said. "We had a chance at the end but everything had to go right."

After trailing by 13 at the half, New York cut Miami's lead to eight with 8:12 to go in the third quarter, thanks largely to solid defense by a team not known for its ability to get stops. But the Heat pulled away again and the Knicks entered the fourth quarter down 15 points.

"Obviously, you don't want to get down 20 on them," D'Antoni said. "We did not start the game with the intensity that we finished the game and that's too bad. They're a very good team and they play on a different level speedwise, especially defensively."

A valiant effort in the fourth quarter helped the Knicks pull within three with 2:02 remaining but Wade drilled a three on Miami's next possession to give the Heat some breathing room. Wade's step-back three was a key for Miami as Knicks rookie Landry Fields was fouled while attempting a three-pointer with 1:35 to go. But he converted only one of his three free throws.

"It's tough," Fields said. "It was a learning experience. I'll be better next time."

Miami (24-9) was led by star guard Dwyane Wade, who finished with 40 points and nine rebounds. Chris Bosh and LeBron James each had 18 points but the Knicks had an impressive offensive output from their best players, as well.

Amar'e Stoudemire contributed significantly in a losing effort. He led the Knicks (18-13) with 30 points and seven rebounds. Wilson Chandler had 21 points before fouling out with 20 seconds remaining.

Raymond Felton (15 points), Danilo Gallinari (13) and Toney Douglas (11) each finished in double figures but it would not be enough.

Despite coming up short, D'Antoni is pleased with his team's effort.

"It's like trying to hit a fastball at 95 [mph]," D'Antoni said. "It took a while but we adjusted. I thought the guys played well. We can learn from this and build from this. It's December, not April, so we'll see what happens."