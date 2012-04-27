Woodson still trying to get Chandler, Melo, Amar'e together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mike Woodson has said he's got to make it work between Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire, and you can add Tyson Chandler to the list.

Stoudemire has played center most of his career, and his game has been impacted by having Chandler inside.

In the playoffs, Woodson will continue to play Stoudemire at center for stretches to get him in the pick-and-roll. But Woodson also will continue to work on getting all three cornerstones playing off each other and together.

"I'm trying to show Amar'e," Woodson said. "I put clips of the first seven games when we were 6-1 with him and how he got his game off. He was able to do everything he needed to do with Tyson on the floor, Melo on the floor. Melo was able to do what he had to do and Tyson.

"That's what we have to do because nobody is going anywhere anytime soon, so we got to make it work."

Amar'e: Lin was amazing

The Knicks aren't done playing, but Stoudemire said Jeremy Lin's rise from virtual unknown to international star has been the lasting memory for him this season.

"It was a crazy year, man," Stoudemire said. "This year always will go down with an asterisk mark beside it because it was a roller-coaster year, a lockout, lot of injuries across the NBA, so many games.

"But what stands out this year has been Lin-sanity. When Jeremy Lin hit the scene, he just exploded and took on New York by himself. It was the most exciting part of the year."

Davis has been here beforeBaron Davis played on the 2007 Golden State Warriors, who upset top-seeded Dallas in the first round. Davis sees similarities between that team and these Knicks as they prepare to face second-seeded Miami in the first round of the playoffs.

"The thing that we had with the Warriors going against Dallas, we knew that we could win that series," he said. "The confidence was there and it was all about us.

"We share the same type of energy here with the Knicks, knowing that nobody is counting us in. In it to win it. We believe in ourselves and our abilities to stop people down the stretch."

Buzzer-beatersJared Jeffries, who missed the last five games because of knee stiffness, said he will play in Game 1 against the Heat . . . Landry Fields took a fall in the game; X-rays of his left foot were negative . . . Chandler and Toney Douglas stayed back at the hotel . . . J.R. Smith scored 22 points, Stoudemire 21, Josh Harrellson 18 and 7-foot rookie Jerome Jordan 13 against the Bobcats. Jordan's previous NBA high was four. Mike Bibby had 12 assists.