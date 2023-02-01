Breanna Stewart is headed to the New York Liberty

With a single emoji, WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart changed the league's landscape as we know it.

After weeks of cryptic tweets, the two-time league finals MVP finally sent out an image of the Statue of Liberty after the WNBA’s free-agency moratorium ended Wednesday, signaling that she had signed with the Liberty — a crowning piece for a super-team that now includes Sabrina Ionescu and recently acquired Jonquel Jones.

Stewart led the league with 21.8 points per game last year, was seventh in rebounds (7.6) and second in efficiency rating (24.6).

On top of being one of the biggest signings in league history, Stewart, who used her superstar status to lobby for charter airplane flight travel and other health and safety issues, indicated there was a broader context to her decision. In an adjoining video, the four-time All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and Syracuse native is seen wearing a jersey with the words “I want to do my part to make the world a better place,” before replacing that jersey with a Liberty T-shirt.

The WNBA has prohibited teams from chartering flights for their players, saying it leads to a competitive advantage, but Stewart has been vocal about the need for private flights for players across the league. The issue came to a head after Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison, since there are sustained concerns about her safety when flying on commercial planes.

Stewart, who made $228,094 in a supermax contract with the Seattle Storm last year but earns millions more playing in Euroleague and through brand partnerships, offered to pitch in some of her own money to create flight equity throughout the league. The NBA flies all its players on private charters, and though the WNBA brings in less revenue, the grueling schedule, along with the fact that many players must play overseas during the offseason, means that WNBA athletes face a significant burden just traveling to games.

“I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA,” Stewart tweeted on Jan. 22. “I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product. Who’s with me?”

(NIL refers to name, image and likeness proceeds — or the money Stewart makes off her brand.)

It’s a cause that’s also been championed by Kyrie Irving, notable in that the Nets and Liberty are both owned by Joe Tsai. Both teams play at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant, too, has made a strong push to bring Stewart to New York.

“I hit Stewie the other day, and I never do this, and was like, ‘Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here,’” Durant said in an episode of his “Boardroom" podcast. “I don’t thing she’s seen it yet …They’re cooking man, they're doing their thing. They’re bringing the best talent to New York. If they win a chip here, Barclays is going to be jumping.”

Stewart brings significant heft and winning pedigree to the Liberty, which is the oldest franchise in the league without a championship. They’ve also been to the playoffs 17 times in 26 years — the most ever without winning it all. Stewart, meanwhile, has two titles to her name, both with the Seattle Storm — the team that drafted her first overall in 2016, and the final team in the sweepstakes before the Liberty won out.