Carson, Pondexter help Liberty rally

NEWARK -- In this building, with these teams, in the fourth quarter, it seems the first 30 minutes of play mean practically zilch.

A late fourth-quarter rally spurred by the defense lifted the Liberty to a stunning win over the Chicago Sky Tuesday night. The story line, save for a few details, closely echoes another Liberty victory over the Sky a month ago.

But the boxscore indicates only a 71-67 win -- a crucial one, at that, which bolsters the Liberty's chances of a postseason berth and all but crushes the hopes for the Sky (14-16).

Essence Carson scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, turning on her game just as the Liberty (17-13) fell to its lowest point. Down 14 with 7:49 remaining, the Liberty fired up its defensive intensity. "We had to get stops," Carson said. "Once we got some stops and converted on the other end, it just kept giving up energy. Everything is a complement to the defense."

The last time Chicago visited here, 26 days ago, it couldn't handle the Liberty's pressure, failing to make a field goal and scoring just one point in the fourth quarter -- a WNBA record for futility.

Those details weren't replicated -- the Sky scored 15 points in Tuesday's fourth quarter -- but the result was.

"I reminded these guys that [Sky players are] thinking about what happened the last time they came here," guard Cappie Pondexter said. "Sure enough, we kind of shut them down possession by possession."

Pondexter twisted her left ankle early in the second quarter but fought through it to score 19 points in 35 minutes.

Plenette Pierson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Kia Vaughn had 15 points.

The Sky pulled out in front with a strong third quarter, with dominant inside play by center Sylvia Fowles. Fowles scored 22 points and Epiphanny Prince had 15.

The Liberty was shooting 28.9 percent (including 0-for-8 on three-pointers) once the fourth quarter began.

But it didn't take long for the momentum to tip, and when it did, even slightly, the Sky toppled. Again. "We didn't play bad defense -- we struggled offensively," coach John Whisenant said. "But our defense gave our offense time to make a few shots, which they finally did."

The Liberty took three of five in the season series with Chicago.