Epiphanny Prince, Tina Charles lead Liberty past Sun
Epiphanny Prince had 18 points and four steals and Tina Charles added 15 points and five assists to help the Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 80-66 on Saturday night.
The Liberty (20-8) clinched their first playoff berth since 2012 with an 81-68 home victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night.
Kiah Stokes had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Swin Cash finished with 11 points and the Liberty outscored Connecticut 23-9 in the fourth quarter.
Cash's 3-pointer gave the Liberty a 64-61 lead with 7:15 left. The Liberty closed the game on a 16-5 run as the Sun made just 2 of 9 field goals and committed five turnovers in the final 6:50.
The Liberty shot a season-high 55.9 percent (33 of 59) from the field.
Kelsey Bone led the Sun with 22 points and seven rebounds. Shekinna Stricklen scored 10 points.
Connecticut (12-17) lost its seventh game in a row and 16th in its last 21 after starting the season 7-1.