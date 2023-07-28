Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones lift Liberty to third straight win

The Liberty are in the midst of a taxing stretch, four games in six days in Brooklyn, followed by a coast-to-coast flight, followed by two games in three days in L.A. It’s probably tiring for them just thinking about it.

And it’s part of their eight-games-in-14-days agenda following the All-Star break.

“It’s mind over matter right now, isn’t it?” coach Sandy Brondello said.

After trouncing Indiana by 18 Sunday and climbing out of an 18-point hole to beat Seattle Tuesday, the Liberty tipped off an Atlanta-Minnesota back-to-back set Thursday night at Barclays Center.

If they were feeling fatigued, they sure didn’t show it, beating the Dream, 95-84.

Breanna Stewart delivered 33 points and 12 rebounds, Jonquel Jones contributed her fourth straight double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Betnijah Laney scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth.

So they’re 3-0 with one to go in this run at home and 4-1 with three to go in this stretch overall. They have won four straight, improving their franchise-best start to 18-5.

But whatever the results during this wearying part of the schedule, the Liberty are playing in a no-excuse zone.

“We’re not going to use it as an excuse because at the end of the day, no one cares,” said Sabrina Ionescu, who had 12 points and nine assists. “… It’s just how the schedule is. It’s how the league is. We got it during this stretch and we’re going to have to find a way to win even though we’re tired or fatigued.

“… And so obviously it’s not easy. We’re not as fresh as we usually are. But I don’t think that it’s going to affect us. We’re still going to play fast and do what we do because we’re professionals and we’ve got to take care of business.”

They took care of it three times in the four-game season series against Atlanta (13-11).

This time, the Liberty built an 18-point lead in the second quarter and the Dream made a comeback.

The margin stood at 15 at halftime. The Liberty then saw Atlanta open the third with a 10-2 run. Allisha Gray, who topped Atlanta with 25 points, nailed a three to cut it to 59-52.

Jones responded with a three. But the Dream kept chipping away, getting it down to 67-62. The Liberty took a 73-66 advantage into the fourth.

Then Laney drove for two, Ionescu hit Kayla Thornton for a layup, Laney buried an open three from the left corner and Laney made a jumper — 9-0 run to start the quarter. Suddenly, it was 82-66.

Atlanta couldn’t get it under 10 from there.

The Liberty had hit eight of their first nine shots and went up 18-2. Jones scored eight in the opening burst. After the Dream cut it to 29-22 early in the second quarter, the Liberty built it back up to 46-28.

Their busy week would include yet another win.

“At this point, it’s probably more mental than physical,” Stewart had said Tuesday regarding the challenge. “… Crazy stretch.”