Fired-up Liberty overwhelm Fever in record first quarter for big win

This was a test.

The start of a work-intensive week saw a visitor which does not reside in the same rarefied air.

So the task at hand was to put together a complete 40-minute effort in order to overwhelm an outmatched opponent.

Mission accomplished.

“This team is just buying into how we want to play and [we] have success when you go out there . . .and do it the right way,” coach Sandy Brondello said after the Liberty routed the Fever, 101-83, at Barclays Center Sunday.

Six players finished in double-figure scoring as the Liberty improved to 16-5 with their second straight win.

“Anytime we can move the ball side-to-side and get everybody involved, it causes teams to have to play us honestly and gives us more space to be able to do what we all can do,” said Jonquel Jones, who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points. Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Johannes each finished with 12. Breanna Stewart added 11, and Kayla Thornton contributed with 10 points off the bench.

“We found great shots,” said Brondello, whose team made 54.4% of its shots from the field (37-for-68), including hitting 50% of its three-point attempts (17-for-34). “We had really good poise today.”

Especially considering the mid-afternoon matinee was the start of a stretch in which the Liberty will play four games in seven days, all at home, and the Fever have the worst record in the Eastern Conference (6-16), and are the second worst-team in the league.

The Liberty opened the game by making their first nine shots from the field, and the teamwide exhibition of marksmanship came to an end with 3:53 left in the first quarter when Ionescu misfired on a three-point attempt. By that point, though, the Liberty had a 23-11 lead which they extended to 44-17 at the end of the quarter.

The 44-point explosion set the WNBA record for points in the first quarter, breaking Chicago’s record of 42 in 2019, coincidentally enough against the Liberty.

“I was just a spectator after a while,” Brondello said.

For a team which has struggled playing with large leads during the 2023 season, it was through a positive prism that the Liberty did not relax.

At halftime, the Liberty led 68-46 halftime. The 68 first-half points was a team-high for the season.

With the outcome essentially decided, the Liberty spent the final 20 minutes putting the finishing touches on what may have been their most complete effort of the season.

“We handled it very well and definitely had the right type of mindset and poise to keep the lead throughout the game,” Jones said.

The Liberty were shorthanded as neither Han Xu (an “overseas commitment” according to the team) nor Stefanie Dolson (injured right ankle) were available for the game. Dolson, who has not played since June 23, has begun practicing with the team, and said during the pregame news conference she is pleased with the progres, as well as praising Brondello and the coaching staff for having her sit on the bench and share insights with the team.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was among the 7,371 in attendance.