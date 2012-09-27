Liberty opens playoff series Thursday in Connecticut

The Liberty opens WNBA postseason play Thursday when it visits the Connecticut Sun, and Cappie Pondexter will have to be on top of her game if the Liberty is to win the three-game series.

The Liberty forward averaged 20.4 points per game this season, and needs to come up big against the Sun (25-9), which won four of five games against the Liberty (15-19) this season. Pondexter also leads the Liberty in assists and steals.

The Sun were the dominant team in the East, winning their first conference title since 2006. Connecticut finished one win shy of the franchise record, did not lose consecutive games at any point and lost two out of three just twice. The Sun were also the league's best road team at 13-4.

The Liberty has been playing with a playoff mentality the second half of the season as it went to nearly the last day of the season before edging Chicago for the final postseason spot.

"They're playing as a team better since we've last seen them," the Sun's Kara Lawson said. "They have a lot of experience on that team. So we have to play the way we played all season long, and utilize the strengths we have against them."