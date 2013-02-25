Liberty re-sign Essence Carson, add Katie Smith

The New York Liberty have re-signed guard-forward Essence Carson and signed forward Katie Smith.

Carson, drafted seventh overall by the Liberty in 2008, has averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in five seasons. Last year, the former Rutgers star had career-best averages of 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Smith, a 14-year veteran, has averaged 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 448 career games with Minnesota, Detroit, Washington and Seattle. The three-time Olympic gold medalist who won two WNBA titles (2006, 2008) with the Shock under current Liberty coach Bill Laimbeer, is third on the league's career scoring list with 6,244 points. She is also in career 3-pointers made (878) and attempted, and third in free throws made (1,412).

Terms of the deals announced Monday were not disclosed.