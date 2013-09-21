Liberty's Kelsey Bone selected to WNBA All-Rookie team

Liberty forward Kelsey Bone was named to the 2013 WNBA All-Rookie team, the league announced today. Bone, the fifth overall pick by the Liberty in the 2013 draft, averaged 6.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

She finished third and fifth, respectively, among all rookies in rebounding and scoring.

Bone was joined on the All-Rookie team by Elena Delle Donne of the Chicago Sky, the Phoenix Mercury's Britney Griner, Alex Bentley of the Atlanta Dream and the Tulsa Shock's Skylar Diggins.

Bone is the second Liberty player to be selected to the All-Rookie team since the award's inception in 2005.