Sabrina Ionescu helps Liberty romp past Aces in potential WNBA Finals preview

The game came with huge hype as a possible preview of the WNBA Finals, a nationally televised Sunday matinee at Barclays Center between the top two teams in the league standings, the Las Vegas Aces and the Liberty.

This was really a test for the Liberty to see how much they had improved and where they stood at this point against the defending champs after flunking the first test, falling in Vegas by 17 in late June. The Aces arrived for the rematch having won 24 of their 26 games.

OK, consider the Liberty improved.

They took charge with a dominant third quarter and went up by as many as 42 in the fourth. They made a loud statement that they are indeed a prime threat to claim the franchise’s first championship, trouncing Las Vegas, 99-61.

“It was important to get this win,” Breanna Stewart said on the court after the game.

Sabrina Ionescu had an off game in the first meeting. Not so this time. She hit six threes and scored 31 points, which went with seven assists. Stewart scored 18 of her 23 in the second half. And Jonquel Jones delivered her seventh double-double in the last nine games with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jackie Young paced the Aces with 16 points.

The Liberty (22-6) were rebuilt into a championship contender with their offseason acquisitions of Stewart, Jones and Courtney Vandersloot. They will get to keep testing themselves against the Aces. This was the first of the teams’ four meetings this month, including the Commissioner’s Cup title game Aug. 15 on Las Vegas’ home court.

“It’s really important to build rivalries,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said before the game.

The Aces dealt the Liberty a 98-81 setback in that first matchup. Since then, Las Vegas had gone 10-1 with eight straight wins. But it lost Candace Parker indefinitely after she underwent surgery on July 24 to repair a foot fracture. They had been 8-0, though, without her.

Meanwhile, the Liberty have now won 12 of 14 since that loss.

“You don’t just create chemistry,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “It takes time. The players need timing and they need time with each other. It’s not as easy as it looks. So I’m not surprised that they’re starting to jell and look a little bit different toward the middle to the end of the season. This is not the same team we faced in June.”

The Liberty led 49-44 at halftime. In the first meeting, they faltered in the third quarter. This time, they floored it, outscoring the Aces 30-9 over the next 10 minutes.

Ionescu set the tone with a three to open the scoring. The Liberty were off on a 15-2 run. Betnijah Laney capped it with a three, sending them ahead 64-46.

Laney hit another three to put them up by 23. Jones’ layup with 19.4 seconds left in the third, made it 79-53.

The margin swelled from there.

Ionescu had led the way in the first half while Stewart struggled to find her rhythm.

Stewart shot 1-for-8 and had just five points at the break. Ionescu, who had scored just seven in the first matchup, had 23 at that point on 9-for-14 shooting, including 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Notes & quotes: The Liberty will donate $500 for each of Vandersloot’s six assists in the game to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. So the tab came to $3,000. They will donate $100 for each of her assists during home games for the rest of the regular season. Vandersloot’s mom was diagnosed with the disease about a year ago. “When I was going through free agency and I was meeting with New York, it was big on them to really promise they would support me in any way that they wanted,” Vandersloot said. “I think this is them stepping up in huge ways for something that’s so important to me and specifically my mom and the whole community.”