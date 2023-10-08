Liberty will have support of Nets players at Game 1 of WNBA Finals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The Nets’ first preseason road trip will be both business and pleasure supporting their fellow Barclays Center tenants.

Instead of practice Sunday, most of the Nets will be at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals as the Liberty face the defending champion Aces. It’s a chance to unwind before the Nets open preseason play Monday against the Lakers but also show respect for the Liberty’s first Finals appearance since 2002.

“It’s beautiful. It’s about time that we could probably get a championship in New York, first of all,” said Lonnie Walker IV "The play style is amazing. They know how to hoop, as far as technique, shooting. The game is amazing to watch.”

Nets players have been visible supporters all season sitting courtside at games. Mikal Bridges wore Sabrina Ionescu’s jersey at the Liberty’s first playoff win in September

Ionescu has sometimes done Bridges’ point and head bob celebration after making a 3-pointer. The respect is mutual as the Nets will be cheering them.

“It’s the Finals, so I’m excited for them. Hope they get out there and get the dub,” Bridges said.