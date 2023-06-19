Sue Wicks, former WNBA player, recalls being the first openly gay player in a major U.S. team sport 

Sue Wicks, a former WNBA player for the New York Liberty, recalls the moment two decades ago when after a long interview with a reporter from Time Out New York, she was asked if she was a lesbian. The Mastic Beach resident took her place in history, becoming the first active player – male or female – in a major U.S. team sport to say they were gay. Credit: Randee Daddona; Photo Credit: Rutgers Athletics; Jim Cummins; Newsday file; Getty Images/ Al Bello; Richard Slattery; John Keating; Getty Images/ Kellie Landis