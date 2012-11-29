Avery Johnson not worried about Joe Johnson's inconsistency

BOSTON -- Joe Johnson was on the court at his normal pregame time Wednesday, still trying to get his shooting stroke squared away.

Johnson had hit just 39 percent of his attempts from the field entering Wednesday night's game against the Celtics, and was coming off another tough shooting performance. He mustered just eight points and missed nine of 12 attempts in Monday's win over the Knicks, leading many to wonder when he's going to return consistently to his All-Star form.

However, Avery Johnson isn't concerned about his shooting guard's seesaw tendencies thus far.

"Joe's very confident," the Nets coach said. "Based upon the schedule that I had him on, he's right on schedule. So he may have some games where he's up and down. But he draws a lot of attention. You should count some of the double teams during the course of the game. That's how much attention he gets. "That's why Deron [Williams], [Jerry] Stackhouse, [Brook] Lopez, [Kris] Humphries and Reggie [Evans], that's why those guys get great opportunities because Joe draws so much attention. He'll be just fine."

Doc Rivers thinks Joe Johnson eventually will flourish alongside Williams.

"He has a super point guard with him," the Celtics coach said. "Joe in Atlanta handled the ball a lot. He was a point guard, you could make the case in many games, especially in the fourth quarter. Joe Johnson was the point guard in the fourth where now he has a guy who can facilitate offense for him, which makes him even better."

Doc likes Nets' bench

Count Rivers among those who are impressed with the Nets' offseason roster makeover. A few of the Nets' reserves have caught his eye. "They're good. They are a good basketball team," he said. "Good balance, great size. Obviously, everyone makes a lot about Joe and Deron, but I think the other guys that they have brought in -- the Reggie Evans, the Stackhouses, the [Keith] Bogans -- I think those are the guys that make them a whole team. They've had a nice summer."