Nets' Ben Simmons progressing from nerve impingement but still out 7-10 more days

ATLANTA — Ben Simmons is making progress from a nerve impingement in his lower back, the Nets announced Wednesday, but will miss at least 7-10 more days.

The team said Simmons is continuing to improve with treatment and resumed light individual court work. The Nets will have an additional update within the stated timeline.

Simmons will miss at least the next four games, including Wednesday against the Hawks. If he’s out closer to 10 days, the Nets play Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at home.

Simmons has been out since Nov. 8. The injury was initially diagnosed as a hip contusion.

The Nets also had good news on the injury front. Dennis Smith Jr.’s MRI confirmed he has a lower back sprain and will remain day-to-day. Smith will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday.

Cam Thomas has been cleared for increased on-court activity after missing the last five games with a sprained ankle. Thomas was seen without a walking boot during Sunday’s loss to the 76ers.

Thomas, who leads the Nets with 26.9 points per game, will also be integrated into team activities next week.

Simmons, Smith and Thomas didn’t travel with the Nets to Atlanta.