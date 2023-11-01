With injuries to Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, Nets find depth in small-ball lineup

MIAMI - The Nets faced questions this year on spacing with Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton both loving to occupy the paint. With Claxton and Cam Johnson injured, they found an alternative solution that has worked in their absence.

The Nets have turned to small ball the last two games with a four-guard lineup around Dorian Finney-Smith, who’s played center despite being 6-7. Ben Simmons, standing at 6-10, has turned into the team’s chief rebounder, as well as lead guard.

The results? More three-point shooting, better floor spacing and balanced scoring. It’s opened more opportunities on offense, even while they're awaiting word on Claxton’s sprained ankle and missing Johnson’s shooting (for at least another week).

The Nets scored 120 points in Friday’s loss to the Mavericks. They exceeded that in Monday’s win over Charlotte with 133, the most they’ve scored since trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last season.

Instead of facing questions about spacing or lack of shooting, the Nets shot 48.8% on three-pointers against the Mavericks. It also allowed for Finney-Smith’s versatility to expose mismatches.

In each of the last two games, he’s had seven rebounds and made four three-pointers. Despite the height disadvantage against most centers, he’s been a perfect fit in the small-ball offense with his inside-outside ability.

“I played it my whole career, but it was kind of like a wrinkle, something we go to in the middle of the game or something like that,” Finney-Smith said. “But guys are out and, for this team right now, they need me to play the five.

“It’s comfortable. I know where I’m going to get my shot. Just try to manipulate the defense a little bit knowing that big guys are going to the basket in transition and I’m running to the wing.”

With Finney-Smith spread out, it gives Simmons more ease to drive to the rim and draw defenders away to find open shooters. It’s also helped Cam Thomas find easier shots in the paint during his three-game streak of at least 30 points.

But Simmons’ greatest impact with small-ball has been his rebounding. He has 30 rebounds through three games and, in the last two, seven of his 20 rebounds have come on the offensive end.

As a result, Simmons has flirted with triple-doubles the past two games, falling two assists shy each time.

“[Finney-Smith] makes my life a lot easier,” Simmons said. “Just in terms of defensively. He's able to go down and I can get a little break if I’m guarding one of the bigger guys. He's a physical guy who can stretch the floor. And then defense first. I think he's been a great leader on this team in terms of that.”

With Simmons leading, the Nets have out-rebounded their opponents through the first three games. It was a weakness entering the season that coach Jacque Vaughn said would be solved more by committee than by one player.

So far it’s worked. Royce O’Neale had 10 rebounds against the Mavericks. Day’Ron Sharpe added eight against the Hornets, while Mikal Bridges had seven.

It’s added more responsibilities to players but the Nets have taken the challenge to help improve their offense.

“Throughout the season, we’ll have different lineups so I think just adjusting and playing the way we’re capable of, using that to our advantage,” Royce O’Neale said.

Size still helps, of course.

Without Claxton the last two games, the Nets have given up 123 points per game and 124 points in the paint - second-worst in the NBA that span.

But for now, going small helps the Nets find variety that gives them more options when healthy.

“The team we got, we've got guys who play multiple positions. I think having that in our back pocket, using that to our advantage, I think it’s good for us,” O’Neale said.