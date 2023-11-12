Nets' Ben Simmons remains sidelined with 'hip contusion'

Ben Simmons missed his third consecutive game on Sunday as the Nets provided additional clarity on his injured left hip.

On the injury report Saturday, Simmons’ injury was changed from hip soreness to a hip contusion. Coach Jacque Vaughn said it wasn’t a new diagnosis but rather more insight into the original injury.

“We're just a little bit more specific in the reporting but nothing really to add from the original injury,” Vaughn said before the Nets hosted the Wizards. “Still day to day. So he got some more treatment and we'll see how he responds on a daily basis.”

The NBA changed its rules this season where teams can only use “soreness” or similar variations as an injury designation for two consecutive games.

After playing in the Nets’ first five games, Simmons has played just once in the last five. He was held out Nov. 4 against Boston due to injury maintenance.

Rookies shine in G-League

First-round draft picks Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney made their debuts in the G League this weekend as the season began on Friday.

For Whitehead, Friday was his first game since having offseason foot surgery before the NBA Draft. He started and played 20 minutes, scoring just five points while shooting 1-for-9 from the field. He also added four rebounds.

As for Clowney, he had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks before fouling out as the Long Island Nets beat Raptors 305, 123-120. Clowney followed up that performance with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 91-83 win over Greensboro.

Whitehead didn’t play Saturday as it was the second night of a back-to-back.

Second-round pick Jalen Wilson had 33 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s win. Wilson, who’s appeared in two NBA games, had just nine points and five rebounds Saturday while also fouling out.