Bojan Bogdanovic finally inks deal with Nets

The Nets' International Man of Mystery finally is coming abroad.

In a move three years in the making, the Nets offically signed Bojan Bogdanovi? on Tuesday, adding their 2011 second-round pick to the mix. Bogdanovi?, 25, reportedly was inked to a three-year deal for the taxpayer's midlevel exception of $10 million.

A 6-8 forward with a serious scoring knack, the Croatian played with Fenerbahçe Ülker in the Turkish Basketball League the last three seasons. In 24 Euroleague games during the 2013-14 campaign, Bogdanovi? averaged 14.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per contest.

“Having drafted Bojan in 2011, it is rewarding to finally welcome him to the Nets,” general manager Billy King said in a statement. “We obviously have a high regard for his game, and we are glad he will now bring that talent to Brooklyn.”

The Nets appeared close to signing Bogdanovi? last summer, but those talks reportedly fell apart due to a $2 million buyout in his contract. Once things broke down with Bogdanovi?, the Nets swiftly turned their attention to seeing if Andrei Kirilenko would be amenable to coming to Brooklyn for the taxpayer's midlevel exception, which he surprisingly did.

Having Bogdanovi? on board now gives them added depth and scoring punch, and the Nets can't wait to find ways to best utilize his strengths. During Lionel Hollins' interview process with King, plans for how he'd use Bogdanovic was one of the things they discussed.

In watching the footage, the Nets new coach could already see that Bogdanovi?'s extended range and ability to get his shot off should put a little pressure on the defense, allowing the Nets perhaps to better spread the floor when he's on the court.

"Well, he's another versatile player," Hollins said earlier this month on the final day of Orlando summer league action at Amway Center. "He's a 2-3, a 3-2 basically and he can shoot the ball and he can put the ball on the floor. And the more shooters you have, the better. The more versatility, the more playmakers you have, the better your team can be."