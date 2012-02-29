Brook Lopez scores 38 as Nets beat Mavericks 93-92

DALLAS — Brook Lopez scored 38 points in only his third game back from a broken right foot, and made the go-ahead free throws with 42 seconds left for the New Jersey Nets in a 93-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

The two free throws by Lopez came right after the Mavericks had taken the lead with a 13-2 run after missing 14 consecutive field goals.

Jason Kidd’s 3-pointer from the right wing only 6 seconds earlier had put Dallas ahead 92-91.

Jason Terry forced a turnover with 18 seconds left, and Dallas called timeout. Kidd then had the ball in the left corner, but it was knocked loose by DeShawn Stevenson. Kidd got it back but his desperate heave at the buzzer was short.

Stevenson, who before the game got his NBA championship ring from the Mavericks, thrust both arms in the air as the game ended.