After quick negotiation, Cam Johnson relieved to have new contract with Nets as he prepares for Team USA duties

LAS VEGAS — The first call Cam Johnson received after his four-year, $108 million contract became official? Mikal Bridges.

It wasn’t a surprise with how close “The Twins” are. But Bridges congratulated his teammate the only way he could.

“It was more of, the next X amount of dinners are on you now,” Johnson said Tuesday at NBA Summer League. “I guess he seems to forget that he signed a pretty nice deal, even a little while before I did.”

Bridges signed a $90 million extension in 2021. Thanks to the rising salary cap, Johnson got more. But, it’s a win for both - staying as teammates for at least three more years and the Nets locking up one of their top players.

“You try not to think about it; human nature kind of makes you think about it a little bit. But it's a blessing,” said Johnson, who was traded to the Nets from the Suns in February. “It's a relief and being able to move forward having a better understanding of what could potentially be in the future gives me a lot of comfort and I'm excited to get back to work with these guys.”

The 6-foot-8 forward was expected to have several suitors in free agency, due to his size and shooting. But he didn't take long, agreeing to return to the Nets on the first day of negotiations.

Johnson didn’t say if he spoke with other teams, but that his process was “very, very heavily Nets- oriented.”

General manager Sean Marks also stressed this offseason that signing Johnson was the team’s top goal. So, he too was relieved at the speedy resolution.

"We made it known from day one that when you trade for a guy like Cam and Mikal, they’re priorities,” Marks said this week. “So we wanted to make sure we kept Cam. We tried to recruit him the whole time he was here [and] show him this is what Brooklyn is all about.”

The contract also comes after a roller-coaster fourth season for Johnson. He was a starter for the first time in Phoenix, but missed two months with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

After he was traded to the Nets, his production increased to 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25 games. He’ll also return to Las Vegas next month as a member of Team USA, preparing for the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines.

“That's life, and that's being in this league and you have to be able to handle anything that comes your way at any moment,” Johnson said. “But at the end of the day, it's a blessing to be a part of it.”

Johnson also supported the Nets creating financial flexibility with his contract. He’ll earn $25.7 million next season but $23.6 and $21.6 million the next two seasons, which allows the team more wiggle room to lure potential free agents. For him, it's fine because it can help create the best team possible.

As for national team duty, he called it a valuable experience seeing high-level basketball around the world and learning from his new teammates.

"I've talked to people that have played [or] been a part of it. They said it's such a valuable experience for your career and you can learn a lot from it," Johnson said.

It also means another shared moment with Bridges, who’s been Johnson’s teammate his entire career. Just don't expect Johnson to one-up Bridges about his contract - with more dinner checks possibly coming his way.

“If you’ve got the bragging rights, you pick up all the tabs,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to go on the contrary. I’m giving every argument to the other side of it.”