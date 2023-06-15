Nets' Cam Johnson to play for Team USA at FIBA World Cup, report says

Cam Johnson’s offseason will be worth watching as a highly coveted restricted free agent. But the Nets forward will also be busy with Team USA duties.

ESPN reported Thursday that Johnson committed to play in the FIBA World Cup, which starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines. He’s the second Nets player to join Team USA, along with guard Mikal Bridges.

In his fourth season, Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals, all career highs. After being traded to the Nets from the Suns along with Bridges, he averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25 games.

Johnson also shot 40.4% on 3-pointers, his second consecutive season shooting over 40%. It’s why he’s expected to attract multiple offers from teams once they can begin negotiations with free agents on June 30.

The Nets, however, can match any offer sheet a team gives Johnson. General manager Sean Marks said after the season that retaining Johnson remains a top priority this offseason.