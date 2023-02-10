SportsBasketballBrooklyn Nets

Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for using derogatory language

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the fourth quarter against...

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Thursday. Credit: Brad Penner

By Barbara Barkerbarbara.barker@newsday.commeanbarb

Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using “derogatory and disparaging language” in a live television interview, the league announced Friday.

Thomas used a derogatory word when he was being interviewed along with teammate Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT at the conclusion of the Nets' 115-105 win over the Chicago Bulls Thursday.

Shortly after the postgame interview, Thomas took to social media to apologize for the remark.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas, 21, is in his second season with the Nets. Earlier in the week he set a league record when he became the youngest player ever to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games. He struggled to land shots in the win over the Bulls but still finished with 20 points on 3-for-16 shooting along with making 13 free throws.

Barbara Barker

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

More Brooklyn Nets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME