Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for using derogatory language

Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using “derogatory and disparaging language” in a live television interview, the league announced Friday.

Thomas used a derogatory word when he was being interviewed along with teammate Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT at the conclusion of the Nets' 115-105 win over the Chicago Bulls Thursday.

Shortly after the postgame interview, Thomas took to social media to apologize for the remark.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas, 21, is in his second season with the Nets. Earlier in the week he set a league record when he became the youngest player ever to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games. He struggled to land shots in the win over the Bulls but still finished with 20 points on 3-for-16 shooting along with making 13 free throws.