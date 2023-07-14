Third time the charm for David Duke Jr. and Nets?

LAS VEGAS — Most players don’t return to NBA Summer League after their second season, except to watch courtside. For David Duke Jr., he’s back eyeing a job.

Duke is the rare player in his third Summer League. After not getting a qualifying offer with the Nets, he was back in Las Vegas auditioning for a job to show what he’s gained from two NBA seasons.

He was surprised the Nets didn’t extend him yet he also took it well to focus on improving elements of his game.

“Things don’t always happen as you really expect it. So yeah, you can say that I was expecting it,” Duke said about not getting the offer. “But I always know that my whole career, there’s been things thrown at me that I didn’t expect. So it’s not really something that shook me or anything like that.”

Much of the attention at Summer League is devoted to rookies getting their first taste of pro ball. No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s first two games helped draw sellout crowds along with fellow top-3 picks Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

Yet most rosters are filled with players like Duke trying to to extend their careers. In the past two seasons, Duke’s played in 45 games while on two-way contracts.

As a third-year player, this is his last year to be eligible for a two-way deal. But ahead of the Nets playing Sunday, he was more concerned about showing his improved defense and shot-making than his future.

“I’m always optimistic about that but I try not focus too much on that,” said Duke, who leads the Nets in scoring (17.5 points) and steals (2.5) .“I think if I take care of the stuff on the court, everything will fall into place.”

It’s the same attitude teammate Kennedy Chandler has. The former Tennessee point guard spent his rookie season with the Grizzlies but was waived in April before the playoffs.

Now he’s hoping for a second chance with the Nets. He’s shown potential with his speed and ability to finish at the rim. But as Nets Summer League coach Trevor Hendry noted, there’s still work to do on his shooting.

Chandler shot just 6-for-22 in the Nets’ 99-94 overtime win over the Raptors Thursday and is shooting just 37% from the field in four games Yet he’s found other ways to contribute by averaging 5.5 rebounds and a team-high 5.0 assists.

“My main thing is not looking like I'm supposed to be here, don't look like a rookie again,” said Chandler, who’s averaging 14.8 points. “Look like this is supposed to be my second year in the league. And I feel with what I've been doing, I've been consistent. So just keep trying to be consistent every single game.”

The Nets have 14 of their 15 main roster spots filled. They also have just one two-way spot remaining after signing second-round pick Jalen Wilson.

Duke is also eyeing that spot or perhaps a full roster spot elsewhere. It’s an advantage that the Nets know his game, but it could be a disadvantage since they also know his limitations.

Still, all he can do is control what’s in front of him. After waiting the last two summers before the Nets called him, he’s just trusting that opportunity will come again.

“I’m in this position and I know there’s a greater plan for me. I just have a different route,” Duke said. “I’m just going to ride the wave for right now and make the best out of it.