Day'Ron Sharpe out for Nets with knee injury

Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe will be re-evaluated in two weeks after he was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Sharpe landed awkwardly while attempting a block in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Trail Blazers. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Sharpe wouldn’t immediately travel with the team to Paris after the game while he got an MRI. The Nets play the Cavaliers on Thursday in Paris.

In his third season, Sharpe made significant improvements as a key reserve. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds, both career-highs, and is second in the league in rebounding percentage (20.3%). Sharpe also has the team’s highest net rating as the Nets outscore teams by 7.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the court.

Sharpe and Mikal Bridges were the only Nets to appear in all 37 games this season.

The Nets now have limited options behind Nic Claxton. It could mean more minutes for Harry Giles III, whose contract became fully guaranteed Sunday.