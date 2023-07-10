Why Nets made Dennis Smith Jr. a priority signing

LAS VEGAS — For the first time in three years, Dennis Smith Jr. entered the offseason with hope after reviving his career in Charlotte with the Hornets.

When the NBA free agency period began, the Nets were the first team to call Smith. It was an easy decision for him to join a defensive-minded team but it was also because he felt wanted.

“It was communicated to me that I was a priority and the direction they were trying to go in was also on the same trajectory that I am in my career,” Smith said at NBA Summer League. “And I just thought it was hand-in-glove fit.”

It’s the latest chapter of Smith’s NBA journey from being a former top-10 pick in 2017 to his fifth team in four seasons, including with the Knicks. His electrifying dunks as a 6-2 guard once made him a two-time Slam Dunk Contest participant.

But injuries changed his career. A knee injury cost him the final 19 games in 2021 with the Pistons. A torn UCL in his right elbow in 2022 with the Trail Blazers led to him being waived that February.

Now he’s looking to keep his career going while staking his claim on defense. He averaged a career-high 1.4 steals with the Hornets and after studying the Nets roster, he loved the potential of how great they can be on that side of the ball.

“I’m not going to make bold claims because I know how y’all do in New York,” Smith said while laughing. “I think we could be a really, really good defensive team. We got all the pieces in place for it.”

Nets general manager Sean Marks not only admired,Smith’s skill set but also how he handled setbacks whether it was injuries or going from starter to reserve. That toughness, Marks said, made him a great fit.

“We've talked over the years about finding guys who have something to prove, and continually want to build on themselves and Dennis is exactly that,” Marks said. "You know what he brings on the court, his defensive prowess, you see how he's never shied away from anything. I mean, he's an elite defender.”

It also helped Smith is reunited with former Mavericks teammate Dorian Finney-Smith, who helped sway his decision to come to Brooklyn. Both spent two seasons together before Smith was traded to the Knicks in 2019. When he lost his starting spot, Smith dove into studying film to improve as a defender so he could earn minutes.

That paid off in Charlotte where he became a key reserve. He also improved his facilitating with his highest assist average (4.8) in four years.

It'll help a Nets team that needs depth at point guard. But defense will be Smith's calling card as he'll add another perimeter defense alongside Mikal Bridges.

For Smith, it doesn't matter what role he's in. After bouncing around the last few seasons, he’s glad to join a team eager to prove themselves in the same way he does.

“We’re not too young, not too old, and I don’t think it’s going to be an ego problem for our team this year,” he said. “Everybody sounds like they’re committed to winning and playing the right way.”