The Nets have asked a lot from Dorian Finney-Smith to start this season. He’s had to guard both centers and point guards at times while in the team’s small-ish starting lineup.

As a result, he was in a shooting slump with his legs heavier from the extra work on defense. He broke out of it Monday shooting 5-for-5 on three-pointers, including the go-ahead three with 1:13 left in the Nets’ 106-104 win.

“I’m battling the whole game. But I want to win, so whatever I got to do to win, I’m going to do it,” Finney-Smith said after scoring all 17 of his points in the second half. “It just feels good to make some shots tonight though.”

He was the latest veteran to step up during this mildly surprising start for the 4-4 Nets. Dennis Schroder broke the Grizzlies’ hearts for the second time by deflecting the ball from Ja Morant on the game’s final possession before Santi Aldama missed the potential winning three-pointer.

Cam Johnson had at least 20 points for the second consecutive game. It' a reminder how the veterans have led in saying the Nets will compete despite low outside expectations in a rebuilding season.

In winning four of their last six games, the Nets showed grittiness and defended with physicality. They’re taking more three-pointers instead of mid-range shots. Schroder’s high play from the Olympics has carried over to keep the Nets steady on offense while also defending opposing ball handlers full court.

“I said it before, even in training camp, we don't really care what people think, what they say,” Schroder said. “We believe in this group and everybody wants to make the playoffs. And I think it starts with the veterans.”

He added the older players have encouraged the younger ones to avoid social media to limit what they hear about the team. It’s sage advice along with leading by action, but how long can it last?

The Nets’ vets all figure to be discussed in trade talks between now and the Feb. 6 deadline. Any good game by Schroder, Johnson or Finney-Smith will no doubt be used to enhance their value, especially Schroder as an upcoming free agent.

The front office decided this summer that they value draft picks to help reset the Nets’ trajectory. Finney-Smith, for example, has been discussed in trade talks the past two summers. If a game like Monday gets him rolling, does that make him more valuable with two more years on his contract?

These questions will linger the next few months. The schedule also gets tougher starting Friday at the 7-1 Celtics and Saturday at the 8-0 Cavaliers.

But the Nets' choice to rebuild doesn't take away from what's happening now. Coach Jordi Fernandez is building winning habits through defense and players showing toughness on both ends.

Like Schroder, Finney-Smith isn't worried what's said outside the team walls. Monday was a needed bounce back for him and as long as he and the veterans keep that up, they're fine staying in the moment to focus on what they're doing well.

“We know what we expect from us. We're going to compete,” Finney-Smith said. “If you want to play against us and you think it's going to be easy, then you're in for a rude awakening."