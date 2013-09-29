Five questions facing Nets in training camp

1. What kind of coach do the Nets have in Jason Kidd?

Just months after hanging up his sneakers and surprisingly getting the Nets' gig without any experience, Kidd seems more comfortable. But it's going to be fascinating to see how he makes the transition from player to coach as he guides a team with a two-year championship window.

2. How healthy is Deron Williams' right ankle?

Although he said he's fine, and was unfazed after spraining his right ankle and suffering a bone bruise working out in Utah, it's certainly not an ideal scenario for someone who battled ankle injuries last season. Once healthy after getting platelet-rich plasma therapy on both ankles in February and losing weight, Williams returned to his All-Star form. The Nets need more of that version of him if they're going to make a deep run.

3. How long will it take Kidd to figure out his floor combinations?

Kidd believes his greatest preseason challenge revolves around which five players (outside of the starters) he'll have on the floor together. So sorting out the bench and settling on minutes distribution and substitution patterns will be a key, though it likely won't be easy, given the Nets' quality depth.

4. What kind of influence will Kevin Garnett's presence have on Brook Lopez?

The Nets hope the answer to that turns out to be "huge." He posted his first All-Star campaign last season, but Lopez needs to show improvement in two areas: defense and rebounding. Both are Garnett's strong suits.

5. What will Joe Johnson's offensive role be?

He was a beneficiary of last season's isolation scheme, but Johnson felt the Nets would be better served to have more ball movement. Kidd has suggested that he'll use Johnson all over the floor and try to take more advantage of his versatility, possibly posting him up.