Nets finalize five additions to Jacque Vaughn's coaching staff

The Nets made Jacque Vaughn’s new assistants official by formally announcing five hires to the staff Tuesday.

Kevin Ollie, Jay Hernandez and Ronnie Burrell were previously reported as additions. Vaughn also hired Will Weaver as an assistant and Corey Vinson as an assistant coach for player development.

Ollie was head of coaching and basketball development the past two seasons with Overtime Elite after six years coaching at UConn, where he won a national championship in 2014. Hernandez — a Long Island native — spent the last five seasons as an assistant with the Hornets, and Burrell earned G-League Coach of the Year honors last season with the Long Island Nets.

Weaver returns to the Nets after being a special assistant to former head coach Kenny Atkinson from 2016-18. He also coached the Long Island Nets in the G-League for one season (2018-19), leading the Nets to a tie for the league’s best record and being named G-League Coach of the Year.

Weaver also spent two seasons as an assistant with the Houston Rockets from 2020-22 and last season was head coach of Paris Basketball of LNB Pro A, France’s first division.

Vinson spent the previous three seasons working with the Suns, including last season as a player development coach. He began his career as an assistant video coordinator.

The hires complete Vaughn’s staff, along with returning assistants Trevor Hendry and Ryan Forehan-Kelly and director of player development Adam Caporn.