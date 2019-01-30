Rodions Kurucs hopes to jam on Jarrett Allen during Rising Stars Challenge

Let the record show that there will be something on the line during this year’s Rising Stars Challenge – at least for the Nets.

“He’s going to try to dunk on me,” second-year player Jarrett Allen said of rookie Rodions Kurucs, who will be on the opposing team – the U.S. team for Allen, and Team World for Kurucs, who hails from Latvia. “So I’m going to show him what happens if he tries.”

The duo’s selection was announced Tuesday night, much to the delight of their teammates, and the Kurucs family, who he said had been pulling for him every step of the way. They probably won’t be able to make the trip to Charlotte, but he hopes to make them proud anyway.

“It’s a big honor for me and I’ll just try to enjoy it as much as I can,” he said. Something that apparently includes attempting to dunk on the Nets’ big man – which he hasn’t even tried in practice.

“I’ll try,” he said. “He said he’ll block me, but I said hell no. I’ll try dunking on you if I get a chance . . That’ll be the first time [trying it and] I’ll be successful.”

And despite his apparent affection for Kurucs, at least one teammate was dubious.

“Jay is gonna punch that,” Rondae Hollis-Jefferson joked. “He’s going to punch [it] to his family” back in Latvia.

Maybe, but either way, Kurucs and Allen will have both succeeded. After getting snubbed from the Rising Stars Challenge last year, Allen said he was glad to finally get the credit. Kurucs, drafted 40th overall, is the lowest-drafted player to be selected. For now, the two are the only New York-area players to get the call.

“It means a lot,” Allen said. “Just showing how far Brooklyn’s come, and for me to represent them, it means a lot to me.”