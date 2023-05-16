Report: Nets hiring former LI star Jay Hernandez as assistant coach

The Nets will reportedly hire Jay Hernandez as an assistant on coach Jacque Vaughn’s staff, according to HoopsHype.

Hernandez, who grew up in Bayport, spent the previous five seasons as an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets as well as director of player development.

Hernandez was also hired an assistant by Vaughn in 2014 when he coached the Orlando Magic. Hernandez spent four seasons there with an emphasis on player development.

Earlier this month, Vaughn let go of three assistants in Igor Kokosov, Brian Keefe and Tiago Splitter. With Hernandez’s hire, Vaughn now has two open spots to fill on his staff.

Hernandez attended St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay and played three seasons at Hofstra (1998-2001) for then-coach Jay Wright after transferring from New Hampshire. He also played professionally in Puerto Rico for several seasons.

In 2004, he started Pro Hoops Inc., a training facility on Long Island that worked with players for pre-draft and offseason workouts. From 2011-14, 14 players who trained at Pro Hoops were drafted, including seven lottery picks.

In 2021, Hernandez also coached the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G-League affiliate.