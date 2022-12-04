Jacque Vaughn was confident Joe Harris would snap out of slump

Jacque Vaughn was never worried about Joe Harris.

The Nets coach was convinced that his sharpshooter would eventually start hitting his target. Even during a miserable four-game stretch a few weeks ago when Harris went 3-for-24 and Vaughn took him out of the starting lineup, Vaughn was impressed by the way Harris was handling his struggle.

“You just love that he’s a teammate of yours,” Vaughn said of Harris who missed most of last season after undergoing two ankle surgeries. “I think when we first talked about it, I was extremely confident that Joe would eventually start making shots. It’s because his preparation is professional, because his approach is professional.

“It’s because he cares about the other teammates more than himself, and he shows that by being in the right position defensively. The biggest thing is sacrificing his body and boxing out. It's the little things that don’t show up in the stat sheet....It was a matter of time and he’s still got some room where he’ll make some more shots for us.”

Harris started his third straight game Sunday and had 13 points and six rebounds in the Nets’ 103-92 loss to the Celtics.

In his previous three games heading into Sunday – all Nets wins – Harris had scored 17, 14 and 17 points while shooting 16-for-29. In the Nets' win over Toronto on Friday, Harris was 6-for-8 and 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Notes & quotes: Ben Simmons missed his third straight game with a calf injury. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated before the Nets host Charlotte on Wednesday……Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) missed his eighth straight game. He is also scheduled to be re-evaluated before Wednesday’s game….Edmund Sumner, who left Friday’s game with a glute contusion, also did not play Sunday…..Boston’s Marcus Smart, who scored 18 points in a loss to the Heat on Friday, sat out the Nets game with a left hip contusion.