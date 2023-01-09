Kevin Durant has sprained knee and will miss at least two weeks

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant suffered an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday.

The Nets said Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant injured the knee with a little more than a minute left in the third quarter Sunday night against the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler fell to the court after his shot was blocked by Ben Simmons and then rolled into the side of Durant’s knee, knocking Durant to the court.

Durant then got up after a minute or so and tried to rejoin his teammates on the floor. After about 30 seconds, he was taken out of the game, sent to the locker room and did not return.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points, sixth highest in the NBA this season, to go with 6.7 rebouds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks. He leads the NBA in free-throw shooting at 93.4%, a career high, in addition to a career best in field-goal shooting at 55.9%.