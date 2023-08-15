NBA releases In-Season Tournament details with Knicks visiting Bucks, Nets facing Bulls in openers

The NBA released the group-play schedule for its inaugural In-Season tournament Tuesday and both the Knicks and Nets will begin on the same night.

The Knicks, who are in East Group B, will visit the Bucks on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, the first of four group-play games. Their next three group play games will be at the Wizards Nov. 17 (7 p.m.), hosting the Eastern Conference champion Heat Nov. 24 on ESPN (7:30 p.m.) and hosting the Hornets Nov. 28 (7:30 p.m.).

The Knicks-Heat matchup is a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Heat won in six games.

The Nets, in East Group C, open group play at the Bulls on Nov. 3 (8 p.m.) and travel to the Celtics on Nov. 10 (7:30 p.m., ESPN). They’ll next host the Magic on Nov. 14 (7:30 p.m.) and the Hornets on Nov. 28 (7:30 p.m.).

Each group-play game will count toward the regular season. The full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday.

All 30 teams were divided into groups of five within their conference. The group-play games will be each Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3-28 except for Election Day on Nov. 7. The quarterfinals will be on Dec. 4-5 with the semifinals and finals held Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.