NBA releases In-Season Tournament details with Knicks visiting Bucks, Nets facing Bulls in openers
The NBA released the group-play schedule for its inaugural In-Season tournament Tuesday and both the Knicks and Nets will begin on the same night.
The Knicks, who are in East Group B, will visit the Bucks on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, the first of four group-play games. Their next three group play games will be at the Wizards Nov. 17 (7 p.m.), hosting the Eastern Conference champion Heat Nov. 24 on ESPN (7:30 p.m.) and hosting the Hornets Nov. 28 (7:30 p.m.).
The Knicks-Heat matchup is a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Heat won in six games.
The Nets, in East Group C, open group play at the Bulls on Nov. 3 (8 p.m.) and travel to the Celtics on Nov. 10 (7:30 p.m., ESPN). They’ll next host the Magic on Nov. 14 (7:30 p.m.) and the Hornets on Nov. 28 (7:30 p.m.).
Each group-play game will count toward the regular season. The full regular-season schedule will be released Thursday.
All 30 teams were divided into groups of five within their conference. The group-play games will be each Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3-28 except for Election Day on Nov. 7. The quarterfinals will be on Dec. 4-5 with the semifinals and finals held Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
What to Know Box
The NBA is trying something new this season by debuting an in-season tournament. The format is similar to in-season tournaments for soccer leagues around the world.
— Thirty teams drawn into six groups of five within their conference.
— Each team plays four group-play games.
— All tournament games will count toward regular-season standings except for the championship game on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.
— Every team will still have a normal 82-game schedule.
— Group-play games will be every Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3 to Nov. 28, except Election Day.
— Eight teams advance to the knockout round
— Teams that don’t qualify for the knockout rounds will play two regular-season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. The teams that lose in the quarterfinals will play a regular-season game on Dec. 8