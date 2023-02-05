Kyrie Irving's highs and lows with the Nets
Kyrie Irving’s three-and-a-half years with the Nets have been one crazy ride. Here are some the lows and highs:
July 1, 2019: Irving signs a four-year contract with the Nets and convinces his friend Kevin Durant to join him.
2019-20 season: Irving scores 50 points in his Nets debut, but is limited to only 20 games his first season because of a shoulder injury that eventually requires surgery.
Dec. 18, 2020: Irving plays his former Boston team for the first time in TD Arena. Even though it’s a preseason game in an empty arena, he burns sage on the court before in order to “cleanse the energy” within the building.”
January 2020: Kyrie takes a seven-game absence for “personal reasons” after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
May 30, 2021: Irving scores 39 points against Celtics to give the Nets a 3-1 lead in their playoff series against the Celtics. He then stomps on the team’s logo at the end of the game.
Oct. 12, 2021: GM Sean Marks says Nets will start the season without Irving who has refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Jan. 5, 2022: Marks decides that a part-time Kyrie is better than no Kyrie and brings back Irving for road games for road games that he can participate in as an unvaccinated player.
March 13, 2022: Irving, who is still not allowed to play at home, attends a Nets-Knicks game at Barclays Center as a spectator.
March 27, 2022: Irving plays his first game of the season at Barclays after the mandate is lifted.
April 26, 2022: Less than an hour after being swept from the playoffs by the Celtics, Irving says he’s in Brooklyn for the long haul.
Summer, 2022: Receives permission from Nets to seek a sign-and-trade. After an apparent lack of interest, he opts into his final year of contract.
Oct. 27 2022: Irving links to a movie filled with anti-Semitic conspiracies on his social media.
Nov. 3, 2022: Irving is suspended for at least five games after failing to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
Nov. 20, 2022: Irving returns to the court after missing eight games.
Feb. 3, 2023: Irving tells team he wants to be traded before the deadline.