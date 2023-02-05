Kyrie Irving's highs and lows with the Nets

Kyrie Irving’s three-and-a-half years with the Nets have been one crazy ride. Here are some the lows and highs:

July 1, 2019: Irving signs a four-year contract with the Nets and convinces his friend Kevin Durant to join him.

2019-20 season: Irving scores 50 points in his Nets debut, but is limited to only 20 games his first season because of a shoulder injury that eventually requires surgery.

Kyrie Irving of the Nets reacts after a three-point shot in the second half against the Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Oct. 23, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

Dec. 18, 2020: Irving plays his former Boston team for the first time in TD Arena. Even though it’s a preseason game in an empty arena, he burns sage on the court before in order to “cleanse the energy” within the building.”

January 2020: Kyrie takes a seven-game absence for “personal reasons” after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

May 30, 2021: Irving scores 39 points against Celtics to give the Nets a 3-1 lead in their playoff series against the Celtics. He then stomps on the team’s logo at the end of the game.

Oct. 12, 2021: GM Sean Marks says Nets will start the season without Irving who has refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kyrie Irving of the Nets during a preseason game against the Lakers at Staples Center on Oct. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles. Credit: TNS/Kevork Djansezian

Jan. 5, 2022: Marks decides that a part-time Kyrie is better than no Kyrie and brings back Irving for road games for road games that he can participate in as an unvaccinated player.

March 13, 2022: Irving, who is still not allowed to play at home, attends a Nets-Knicks game at Barclays Center as a spectator.

March 27, 2022: Irving plays his first game of the season at Barclays after the mandate is lifted.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA game at Barclays Center on March 27, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

April 26, 2022: Less than an hour after being swept from the playoffs by the Celtics, Irving says he’s in Brooklyn for the long haul.

Summer, 2022: Receives permission from Nets to seek a sign-and-trade. After an apparent lack of interest, he opts into his final year of contract.

Oct. 27 2022: Irving links to a movie filled with anti-Semitic conspiracies on his social media.

Nov. 3, 2022: Irving is suspended for at least five games after failing to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

Nov. 20, 2022: Irving returns to the court after missing eight games.

Feb. 3, 2023: Irving tells team he wants to be traded before the deadline.