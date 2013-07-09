Larry Bird believes Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce have plenty left

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Kevin Garnett is 37 and Paul Pierce is 35, meaning they're on the back end of their well-respected careers.

Some naysayers don't think the veterans the Nets acquired from the Celtics have much left. Larry Bird isn't among them.

The Hall of Famer, who played until he was 35 and retired because of chronic back problems, believes the two can be solid contributors for the Nets once the trade officially goes through as expected by the end of the week.

"Well, I think they've both been pretty healthy throughout their careers,'' said Bird, the Pacers' president of basketball operations. "They haven't had the major, major injuries that I had. Yeah, I think they got plenty left. The way they will be coached and the bench that they have. Yeah, they'll pick their spots, but when the time comes, they'll be there.''