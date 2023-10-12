The praise is cool and all, but Nets' Mikal Bridges remains focused on his play

Mikal Bridges’ offseason earned him extra attention after his star turn with the Nets and an impressive showing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

However, Bridges wasn’t impressed over the latest dose of love. ESPN’s annual player rankings this week had him 33rd, 16 spots higher than last year due to averaging 26.1 points in 27 games with Brooklyn.

“It’s nice. I appreciate it. But don't mean nothing to me,” Bridges said at shootaround Thursday. “It’s a lot of work to be done. I mean, if they’re going off last year, that was just last year. It’s a whole new year. Just got to be better and win games.”

ESPN wasn’t the only outlet paying Bridges respect. In the annual NBA general managers survey, Bridges was voted the league’s second-best perimeter defender behind Jrue Holiday and tied for fourth-most versatile defender with Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

He also was voted the second-best player at moving without the ball behind Stephen Curry.

It’s part of new territory for Bridges, who is getting more recognition around the league. Two seasons ago, he was mostly known for his defense in Phoenix as he made his first All-Defensive team.

Now, he’s accepted this season brings much more attention as a face of the Nets moving beyond its superteam era.

“I’m willing to take every bullet and take the blame for losing, I’m ready for all that.” Bridges said at media day. “So personally I think I’m ready but we’ll see. I think it’s just that time where you keep growing as a person and a player. Who wouldn’t want this? Who wouldn’t want this type of pressure, this type of expectations?”

It’s also pressure the Nets are willing to place on his shoulders, too. During training camp, players noticed Bridges has been more vocal and comfortable with his role leading the team.

Ben Simmons, the lone Nets player who’s been an All-Star, said Bridges’ lack of ego made it easy for teammates to accept his growth.

“Once we figure out our identity, he’s one of those guys we’ll go to 100%,” Simmons said. “Incredible scorer. Not a selfish player. He’s going to make the right plays. I think that’s our team. We don’t have selfish guys on this team.”

At the same time, Bridges isn’t fazed by all the praise. Nor is he worried that preseason is the start of teams focusing on him more as they will when the regular season begins next month.

Just like preseason rankings, he’s more concerned with how he plays. So if more attention comes from NBA observers or opposing team's plans, all that matters to Bridges is what he can control on the court, not what's said about him.

“There were adjustments throughout the year last year so it’s just playing the game,” Bridges said. “What they’re going to do, there’s always an option to beat it. So just be ready to adjust when they adjust and make plays.”