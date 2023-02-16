Mikal 'Brooklyn' Bridges scores career-high 45 points as Nets top Heat

It has been only a week since the Nets sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, ending a tumultuous era in team history.

But one of the players who arrived in exchange for him made sure on Wednesday night to let everyone know the Nets got good value in return.

Mikal Bridges had a huge night in a 116-105 victory over the Heat at Barclays Center, scoring a career-high 45 points — blowing by his previous high of 34 — and adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and 2 blocked shots.

Only one other Net has had at least 45 points, five rebounds, five assists, multiple steals and multiple blocks in a game: Durant, against the Magic on Nov. 28, 2022.

The only Net acquired in-season to score more points in a game? “Super” John Williamson, who had 50 points on April 4, 1978.

“Never scored 40 in my life,” Bridges said. “It’s a first.”

He said it was even better that he did it in front of his mother.

As for his new nickname, “Brooklyn Bridges,” which fans chanted late in the game, he said, “I love it. I love it a lot. It’s simple. Makes sense. It’s really dope. I really enjoy it a lot.”

If this keeps up, look for more of the same from fans still adjusting to life after Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Make no mistake: These games do matter.

Even though the Nets no longer are a realistic championship contender, they still believe they are a playoff team and would strongly prefer to avoid being one via the NBA play-in tournament.

That is what gave their past two games added importance, first against the Knicks on Monday and then against Miami.

Both are among the teams battling with the Nets to remain in the top six of the Eastern Conference to avoid the play-in round.

After a loss to the Knicks, the Nets bounced back in a big way, thanks mostly to Bridges.

“He was making plays, making buckets all type of ways,” said Cam Johnson, who came from Phoenix with Bridges. “It was great to see.”

Before the game, coach Jacque Vaughn had lauded Bridges as a team leader, even after less than a week in Brooklyn.

“Overall just his spirit, energy and juice, even at a walk-through today, he had the mindset it seemed like that he wasn’t going to let us lose,” Vaughn said.

“Extremely impressive as a human being, and 45 [points] helps, too, as a basketball player.”

Bridges scored 17 in the fourth quarter as the Nets blew open what had been a close game.

He shot 17-for-24 from the field — including 4-for-6 on three-pointers — and was 7-for-7 from the line.

Cam Thomas scored 19 points off the bench for the Nets.

The Nets (34-24) now are off until Feb. 24 at Chicago. The Heat fell to 32-27.

It was a tight, defensive-oriented game most of the night, with the Nets taking an 83-80 lead into the final quarter.

Bridges’ layup made it 92-89 with 7:21 left, then he hit a free throw and two baskets, including a three-pointer, to make it 98-89.

Ben Simmons entered to scattered boos from the home crowd with 8:00 left in the first quarter. He ended up playing more than 20 minutes after being in for only 13 against the Knicks. He totaled two points, four rebounds and four assists.

Simmons also brought the ball up the court as coaches experimented with ways in which to deploy him after he saw his playing time go down three games in a row.

Bridges credited his teammates with making his big night possible — and securing a victory.

“I just feel like doing that and losing, it’s kind of like an empty stat to me,” he said. “Just happy we got the ‘W’ and everybody’s just playing well.”