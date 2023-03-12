Mikal Bridges, Nets endure Nikola Jokic's triple-double, hold off Nuggets

DENVER — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and the Nets withstood a late rally and another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-120 on Sunday.

Nic Claxton had 20 points and Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie added 15 points each for the Nets, which have won five of its last six games.

Jokic had 35 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 27th triple-double of the season but missed a contested 14-foot jumper with 5 seconds left that would have given the Nuggets the lead.

Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points for Denver, which matched a season high with its third consecutive loss.

Trailing by eight points at the break, the Nets fought back to take an 80-77 lead on Bridges’ jumper midway through the third quarter. The Nets stretched their advantage to 98-87 going into the fourth quarter as Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris connected on successive 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of the third period.

Harris hit another 3-pointer to give the Nets a 109-94 advantage with 8:11 left, their biggest lead to that point. The Nuggets didn’t go away, though, pulling within 116-110 on a three-point play by Christian Braun and Jokic’s floater with 4:41 remaining.

Denver got within 121-120 on a pair of free throws by Jokic with 41.6 seconds remaining and the Nuggets won a challenge with 23.2 seconds left to reverse a foul call on Jokic and gain possession, but Jokic then missed the potential go-ahead shot. The Nuggets fouled Bridges with 1.8 seconds remaining and he made one of two free throws.

Nets forward Mikal Bridges, left, looks to drive to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Jokic's jumper at the buzzer fell short.

The Nets opened a 49-39 lead on Seth Curry’s 3-pointer with 7:23 left in the second quarter but the Nuggets closed the period on a 30-12 run to take a 69-61 halftime lead. Jokic ignited the flurry, scoring 10 of his points in that span, and Jamal Murray capped it, pulling up from 33 feet to hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.