Owning 3 picks, Brooklyn Nets figure to be busy on NBA Draft day

The Nets were quiet during last year’s NBA Draft without any picks. Their greatest issue revolved around whether Kyrie Irving would exercise his $36.5 million player option.

That won’t be the case this year. With three draft picks, the Nets could be active in adding to their core to move past the failed “Big 3” era. It signals a new direction where Mikal Bridges is the promising centerpiece to build around.

The Nets could use those picks as part of a trade or multiple trades. With a deep draft class, they could very well add another promising young player.

Either way, there’s plenty of intrigue involving what general manager Sean Marks will do this offseason and it starts next Thursday. Here’s a primer on five things to know ahead of the draft.

What picks do the Nets have?

The Nets have the 21st and 22nd pick in the first round as well as the 52nd pick in the second round. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Nets have two first-round picks in the same draft.

The 21st pick was acquired in February as part of trading Kevin Durant to the Suns. Both the 22nd and 52nd pick belonged to the Nets by virtue of where they finished this season.

What are Nets’ biggest needs?

Rebounding stands out. Since Feb. 9 after Durant was traded, the Nets were 25th in rebounding and 22nd in offensive rebounding. That showed up in the playoffs where they were outrebounded by 54 during a four-game sweep by the 76ers in the first round.

The Nets could also use more scoring and facilitating. Spencer Dinwiddie handled the latter after he was added via a midseason trade, but since he’s a free agent next summer the Nets could use another point guard.

Bridges had a solid first-round series, but the 76ers concentrating their defense on him only highlighted how the Nets need more shot-makers and creators around him. The Nets shot only 32.6% on three-pointers against the 76ers so shooting is also a priority.

Could the Nets make a draft-day trade?

Perhaps. ESPN reported this week the Nets are exploring trade options, which could include both first-round picks, to move up in the draft.

The Nets have a glut of players at the wing position behind Bridges and Cam Johnson, who’s a restricted free agent. Veterans like Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith could be attractive pieces in a potential trade.

The Nets are also still figuring out what their post-Durant/Irving identity will be around Bridges. Johnson will command a lot of attention this offseason, but GM Sean Marks said during exit interviews that the team, which can match any offer sheet from another suitor, wants him back.

Who could the Nets target in the first round?

It seems weird to suggest the Nets need more wings but that’s what several mock drafts have them doing because they need more shooting. In what is considered a deep draft, the Nets have a chance to find an impact player.

Some candidates include Michigan freshman Jett Howard, Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead and Iowa junior Kris Murray, whose brother Keegan completed his rookie season with the Kings. Howard and Whitehead have drawn praise for their shooting, while Murray is an older player with great feel, strong defensive skills and the ability to score.

In Newsday’s recent mock draft, Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney was mentioned as a potential option. At 6-10 with a 7-2 wingspan, he fits the size profile the Nets could use both on rebounding and defense to assist Nic Claxton.

What about the second round?

The second round’s always tricky for a playoff team. With 12 players currently under contract, whomever the Nets take likely could be converted to a two-way deal, meaning a player eligible for the main roster and G League affiliate.

At No. 52, the pickings also are slim in the bottom half of the draft, but the Nets could add a player to develop. The chances of this player adding value to next year’s team are small, but he could add value in the future, even as a potential trade piece.