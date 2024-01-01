Nets' 2024 resolutions: Improve defense, make play-in tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nic Claxton hid his eyes behind sunglasses, but the Nets center couldn’t mask the weariness in his voice after a third consecutive loss Sunday.

“We're definitely frustrated. Nobody wants to lose,” Claxton said. “I hate losing, everybody hates losing. We just got to figure it out. We just can't get used to losing.”

Eight losses in the last 10 games isn’t how the Nets wanted to end 2023. Neither was allowing the Thunder to shoot 54.2% from the field on Sunday, the second-highest percentage the Nets have given up this season.

Now the page turns to 2024. They’re three games under .500 (15-18) in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Lonnie Walker IV is expected back soon, but issues remain on defense.

If Nets fans had any resolutions for 2024, they would start with what Mikal Bridges said needed to happen starting Tuesday night at the Pelicans.

“Get stops,” said Bridges, referring to the defense. “Just get stops.”

Here’s some more things fans can hope for the rest of this season:

Make the Play-In Tournament

If the season ended Sunday, the Nets would be in the play-in. It’s a position most observers expected given this roster and their record after last season’s trades.

The Nets are fortunate to be in a conference with three of the league’s worst teams in the Pistons, Wizards and Hornets. If the Nets don’t suffer a major injury or a significant losing streak, the play-in is doable.

Mikal Bridges: All Star?

Bridges has struggled shooting coming off his Team USA stint. Yet he’s still averaging career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (5.3) and assists (3.8) and is among the league leaders in clutch-time scoring.

Is that enough for him to be a first-time All-Star? Maybe. Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum will likely get the most fan votes among the East’s frontcourt options. Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown will also draw consideration as well as Paolo Banchero with the Magic’s strong start.

There’s also the Nets’ record. If Bridges wants to get to Indiana, he has to keep up his play and the Nets need to get more wins

Healthy Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season so there’s hope — albeit faint — he’ll return at some point. The big question is when.

Because of a nerve impingement in his left lower back, he hasn’t played since Nov. 6. On Dec. 22, he said he’s just doing light individual work involving shooting. Another update will come sometime this week.

The ideal scenario whenever Simmons returns: He helps the Nets’ play-in push. His rebounding, facilitating and defense are sorely missed. But for now, this wish is about waiting and hoping for good news on Simmons, whenever that is.

Explore the trade market

With the trade deadline on Feb. 8, there will be more speculation on the Nets’ future with the state of the roster.

Seven players will be free agents after this season. The Nets could put together a package to add another high-end player alongside Bridges, but who’s the best available?

General manager Sean Marks said in preseason he wants this team to grow and jell before making any decisions. Yet it’s not hard to see roster changes are coming, and as the team is struggling, the Nets have to figure out how best to keep building around Bridges, Claxton and Cam Johnson.